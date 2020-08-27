Multi Verse Technologies launches social media platform in:collab

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Multi Verse Technologies launched its first social initiative, in:collab, which allows people to discover, create, connect, communicate and transact on a secure end-to-end encrypted system amongst themselves, enterprises and governments.

in:collab will pool resources from global security technology vendors to ensure protection for the application system. To fortify digital safety, Multi Verse Technologies has also put into action a 24×7 content and application monitoring and incident response team. The platform is available for individual download on App Store and Google Play.

The application enables alliances of like-minded users across various select personas created to ensure complete user control. The ‘Persona’ feature (patent pending) helps citizens to create multiple profiles under one authenticated user. Each persona allows citizens to create as well as personalise content and communication relevant to these specific groups, like a Public persona for general use, multiple Personal personas for friends and family, Work persona for professional peers, Circles persona for communities and interest groups as well as a Live-Local persona, a geo-local profile to engage and collaborate with local businesses and stores.

To further ensure complete citizen control and privacy of data, the app allows users to access a free dedicated 256-bit encrypted personal storage- 5GB vault for content to be archived, vital documents, invoices, photos, and more. The Work persona additionally hosts the Infinite Vault allowing end-to-end backups that are synchronised across devices enabling secure file sync and sharing of any size across peers of an enterprise.

Speaking on its launch, A S Rajgopal, MD, Multi Verse Technologies said, “in:collab is built to empower individuals to take control of their digital data as well as share and consume content on individual terms. It is programmed to allow seamless collaborations of businesses and build on communities with shared interests enabling a more cohesive interaction yet ensuring complete data privacy.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .