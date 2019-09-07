Multiple factors account for urea shortage in Telangana

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Multiple factors, including vagaries of the monsoon and release schedules to the State of urea supplies, are said to be among the reasons that contributed to the perceived urea shortages in the State. While there had been political blame game between the Centre and the State governments, logistical problems appear to have had much bigger role in delay of urea supplies to farmers.

The State government submitted its urea and fertiliser requirement indent in March this year, seeking month-wise allotments for the 2019-20 financial year. The officials said the indent was placed based on estimations for crop year as per data available from previous years. Due to delayed Monsoon, farmers did not take up sowing operations in July as expected and there was a sudden surge in farm operations in August following rains.

During the same period, the Centre did not allot necessary urea and other fertilisers as per the estimations submitted by the State. As per the Central Fertilisers department data, the State required about 5.8 lakh tonnes of urea between April and July. However, there was a shortfall of about 35,907 tonnes of urea to the State from the Centre. Meanwhile, farm operations picked up pace in August, resulting in a sudden demand. The sale of urea which was only 41,202 tonnes in May shot to 1.51 lakh tonnes in July, even as the demand rose to nearly three lakh tonnes in August.

The Centre was requested to supply about 8.5 lakh tonnes to the State by August. But the State received about 5.5 lakh tonnes by August first week. The delay was attributed to failure of all fertiliser companies in maintaining required buffer stocks. The officials stated that the shortage was perceived only in terms of urea as there was sudden demand from farmers of paddy, cotton and maize crops caused by delayed Monsoon.

“When the farm operations picked up, we requested the Centre to arrange for 3 lakh tonnes on an emergency basis and they were able to allot two lakh tonnes. However, there was delay in transportation of urea stocks due to unavailability of necessary transportation including railway rakes. Now that the Chief Minister himself had intervened, the urea stocks are being transported to the State on a warfooting basis and will be made available for farmers in three-four days,” a senior official in the agriculture department told Telangana Today.

Following intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the railway authorities have agreed to arrange for 25 railway rakes to transport about 60,000 tonnes urea from the ports of Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and New Mangalore which are expected to reach their destinations by Tuesday. Around 4,000 trucks are being deployed in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh government to transport the remaining stock to the State.

