Multiple radio stations drop MJ music

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Radio stations in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are refusing to play Michael Jackson’s music in the wake of fresh allegations against him of child sex abuse.

Sydney’s Nova Entertainment became the latest radio group to announce they are taking the late King of Pop off the air in response to public opinion.

The move comes after the airing of a US documentary Leaving Neverland featured two men who claimed Jackson sexually abused them for years.

“In light of what is happening at the moment, SmoothFM is not currently playing any Michael Jackson songs,” local media quoted Nova’s programme director Paul Jackson as saying.

“We aren’t deciding whether Michael Jackson is guilty of paedophilia; we’re just making sure our radio stations are going to play the music people want to hear,” echoed Leon Wratt, MediaWorks director of content.He said the decision was “a reflection of our audiences and their preferences”.

The HBO documentary, which aired in the United States on Sunday, has rekindled long-running questions about Jackson’s relationship with children.

Two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, say Jackson sexually abused them when they were aged seven and 10.Jackson’s estate has denied wrongdoing and filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO.