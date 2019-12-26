Multitude fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 6:07 pm

Kolkata: Multitude from the stables of Vijay Singh (Hindu Singh up), who is in top form, should win the Army Cup 1400 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Fireburg 1, Glendower 2, Prince Of Heart 3

2. Beatrix 1, Elusive Wave 2, Yuvan 3

3. Namiki 1, Amazing Mantra 2, Right Move 3

4. Multitude 1, Whomakestherules 2, Castlebridge 3

5. Hukumat 1, Tia Queen 2, Viareggio 3

6. Caiden 1, Devotion 2, Fantasia 3

Day’s Best: Multitude.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.