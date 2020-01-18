Multitude set for a hat-trick in Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 5:25 pm

Kolkatta: Multitude from the stables of Vijay Singh, to be ridden by Suraj Narredu, is who is in fine form and poised to complete a hat-trick in the Calcutta Champions’ Sprint Trophy (Grade III) 1200 metres, a terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1.Vallerysthal 1, Tia Queen 2, Speed Force 3

2. Advait 1, Solo March 2, San Remo 3

3. Hukumat 1, Communique 2, Fancourt 3

4. Sniper 1, Oak Brook 2, Valeria 3

5. Court Jester 1, Cherry Pink 2, Spring Valley 3

6. Multitude 1, St Andrews 2, Amorous White 3

7. Elusive Wave 1, Ajeeta 2, Supernormal 3

Day’s Best: Multitude.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

