Mulug Collector transferred to Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has transferred Mulug Collector and District Magistrate Narayana Reddy, a 2015 batch IAS officer, on Sunday and posted him as Collector and Magistrate of Nizamabad. He will take over the charge from MRM Rao, a 2007 batch IAS officer.

The government order further said that V Venkateswarlu (IAS 2013), Collector of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Collector and Magistrate, Mulug until further orders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .