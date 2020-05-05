Mulugu Collector Krishna Aditya, MLA Seetakka launch T-Consult

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Mulugu: With the objective of offering telemedicine services to rural people, Mulugu district administration, in association with the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), has announced T-consult project. In the first phase, the project will be launched in all villages of Mulugu mandal. The project was formally launched by District Collector Krishna Aditya and MLA Seethakka on Tuesday.

Under this, all the Gram Panchayats offices in the district will have facilities to offer the telemedicine facility. People can access the e-doctor facility from May 6. In the next phases, the effort will be to offer to the citizens directly. TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said several programmes had already been taken up in Mulugu. The telemedicine project is part of the efforts of the District Administration to offer quality and affordable medical care to the people. The District Collector had personally brought a few doctors enrolled to offer tele consultation, he added.

As part of this, various medical specialists will list out the time slots they will be available for tele-consultation and people will seek an appointment online. Following the tele consultation, the prescription will also be sent to the concerned patients online. The Panchayat secretary, who will be the nodal officer for the telemedicine project, will coordinate the required video-connect. The tele consultation assumes significance in view of the lockdown and restrictions on movement.

TITA through its ‘Digithon Online Clinic’ had recently held a tele consultation facility for NRI’s stranded in Italy, France, Netherlands and other places on Covid-19. Now, the same is being extended to rural areas. After Mulugu, efforts will be made to extend to full State. DM&HO Dr Appaiah,TITA Mulugu Secretary Dharmendar,TITA members Shankar, Sowmya, Achsah, Pranay, Joshua, eDM Devendar and others participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .