Mulugu DPRO dies in road accident

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Mulugu: District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) M Srinivas Rao was killed after the car in which he was travelling to Warangal from Mulugu hit a stationary tractor at Guddeppadu near Warangal on Thursday evening. He was shifted to MGM Hospital in 108 ambulance where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Though he was posted at Khammam as DPRO, he was working on deputation as DPRO, Mulugu. Srinivas Rao worked in erstwhile Warangal and Nalgonda districts as Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO). He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Commissioner of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Aravind Kumar expressed shock on coming to know about the untimely death of Srinivas Rao. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Deputy Director (DD), I &PR, Warangal, Y Venkateshwarlu and other staff of the I&PR Department visited the hospital and consoled the family members of the deceased.

