Mulugu gears up for Medaram Jatara

Mulugu: With the State government sanctioning Rs 75 crore to take up permanent and temporary works for the Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram jatara, scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8, unprecedented facilities are being made for the convenience of devotees whose numbers are expected to touch 1.5 crore this time. The Medaram jatara is referred to as Telangana’s Khumb Mela.

While the Roads and Buildings department taken up a total of 25 works of special repairs to existing R&B roads, among others, the Panchayat Raj Department has taken up works of widening of existing PR roads.

Since the devotees take a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu, the irrigation department has spruced up the bathing ghats, carried out repairs to 354 taps on the bathing ghats, removed sand casting and laid bunds across Jampanna Vagu and constructed 132 dress changing compartments across 3.5 km stretch.

The TW Department sanctioned Rs 6.35 crore under Ministry of Tribal Affairs to build three permanent sheds for the accommodation of pilgrims and to erect 229 solar street lights in Medaram.

Meanwhile, the Rural Water Supply Department is constructing 8,400 makeshift toilets, 538 battery operated taps, 44 infiltration wells in Jampanna Vagu and one dormitory building for the maintenance of drinking water facilities.

According to Mulugu incharge Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu, “We are engaging 40 tractors with trollies for dumping the waste and 3450 sanitary workers for cleaning surroundings,” he added.

The Endowments department is taking up construction of under drainage, compound wall, water pipe line system.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC is leveling 40 acre land for alighting and boarding points at Medaram. According to RTC officials, they will ply 4000 buses with 12,000 RTC officers and staff.

Fire Department is establishing Command Control Centre to monitor the area with 10 fire tenders, mist Jeeps, 20 mist bullet vehicles for firefighting.

Police department is operating three main camps and 23 mini main police camps in surrounding villages of Medaram by deploying 12000 police personnel including SPs, ASPs, DSPs, CIs, SIs, Police Constables, Home Guards. The department is using 300 CCTV Cameras and three drone cameras in Jatara premises and monitoring of 32 parking places.

Collector Vasam Venekateshwarlu said that the district administration is taking steps to conduct plastic free Medaram Jatara. The district arranged free distribution of 35,000 cloth bags sponsored by Vijaya Diary and 10,000 cloth bags by Nandyala Pipes and several other NGOs.

A total of 50 women volunteers from ‘Jeevanadhi NGO’ would be on duty at Jampanna Vagu and other places who would be picking up plastic material and dumping them into dust bins. The ITDA decided to rent spaces to shops selling jute bags all over the Medaram village as part of its drive to make it a plastic free Jatara.

