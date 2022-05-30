Mulugu: Two ISB students drown in Laknavaram Lake

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Representational image.

Mulugu: Two students of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, have drowned in the Laknavaram Lake of Govindraopet in the district on Monday.

The bodies have been retrieved from the reservoir. One of them was Sai Preetham, and a young girl, who drowned in the same incident, is yet to be identified.

The victims along with four other students for a joy trip on Monday evening, and two of them ventured into the waters for a bath. But they met the watery grave as they did not know the depth of the lake.

Police have reached the spot and fished out the bodies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .