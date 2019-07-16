Mumbai building collapses, many feared trapped

By | Published: 2:02 pm

Mumbai: A four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday, with at least 50 people feared trapped in the debris, a BMC Disaster Control official. The Kesarbai building collapsed at around 11.30 a.m.

The Fire Brigade, police and disaster management teams have rushed to the site and launched rescue operations, while the NDRF was expected to reach there shortly. A minor was rescued after the building collapsed, officials said, adding that at least 40-50 people were still feared trapped in the debris.

Locals said at least 12-15 families buried under the rubble were awaiting help. The building, which belongs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, also housed a catering business on the ground floor, they said.

Narrow approach roads, huge crowds of onlookers and thickly populated areas hampered rescue operations.