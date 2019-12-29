Mumbai challenge awaits Hyderabad FC

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:41 am

Mumbai: Debutants Hyderabad FC has been going through a rough patch and they will face another uphill task when they take on hosts Mumbai City FC in the ISL match on Sunday.

The Phil Brown coached team are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win while Mumbai are aiming for their first win on home. Mumbai, who have registered three wins on the road, suffered two defeats and one draw from their three games at home in the Hero Indian Super League. Hyderabad, on the other hand, do not have any wins to their credit in away matches so far.

Coach Phil Brown will be a happy man as their star striker Bobo has found his scoring boots as he has three goals to his name. Nestor Gordillo, who returned from suspension, looked good in his very ISL game as he provided an assist. Rafa Lopez is also back in contention for a start after recovering from an injury. “It is a big challenge to play against Mumbai as they are a big football club. But the bigger the challenge, the bigger we have to be. You can’t shy away from that. We have to be at our best if we want to beat them,” said Brown.

Coming into the tie, Jorge Costa’s team are on a five-match unbeaten run. The good news for the Portuguese coach is that his side aren’t dependent on goals from one particular player. Amine Chermiti has four goals to his name and as many as 11 different players have a goal each to their name.

However, what would concern Costa is that his side struggle to keep clean-sheets, something which they haven’t managed in the last seven games. He will also be without the services of midfielder Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges due to injury. The Portuguese midfielder might be out for a longer duration.

“We have picked up more points away from home, it’s a good sign. We have to be much stronger at home and we’ve to change this. And this must start from tomorrow. We must be stronger than away,” said Costa.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.