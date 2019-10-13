Mumbai Fire: 5, including fireman, suffer from suffocation

By | Published: 2:12 pm

Mumbai: Five people, including a fireman, suffered from suffocation while one firefighter received injuries on his hand after a blaze broke out in a commercial building in Grant Road area here on Sunday, officials said.

The fire brigade got a call about the blaze in ‘Aditya Arcade’ building around 6 am following which its teams rushed to the spot.

As the blaze erupted, thick smoke engulfed the premises. Some of those present there complained of suffocation after they inhaled the smoke, a fire brigade official said.

The fire engulfed the ground and first floors of the building, he said, adding that 10 fire engines, 15 water tankers, 10 jumbo tankers, four quick response vehicles, a rescue van and two turntable ladders were pressed into service.

“Five persons, including a fireman, suffered from suffocation, while one fireman received injuries on his hand during the rescue operation. All the six were rushed to hospitals,” he said.

Of these six, three persons – Dilip Choudhary (40), Ashok Choudhary (23) and Bharat Choudhary (23) – were rushed to the state-run J J Hospital after they complained of suffocation.

“Their condition is reported to be stable,” he said.

Besides, one person, who was earlier reported missing, was found unconscious on the fourth floor. He was also rescued and sent to the J J Hospital, the official said.

“Fireman Sudhan Gore also suffered from suffocation and dehydration, while fireman Nandkumar Wayal received cut injuries on his left hand. They were sent to Nair Hospital for further treatment,” chief fire officer P S Rahangdale said.

“The fire was first reported at 6.06 am. It was a level-4 fire. The flames have been brought under control and rescue operation is underway. No death has been reported till now,” he said.

Since the smoke and heat made the rescue operations difficult, the fire brigade used battery-operated tools to cut windows and grills to get inside, the official said.

Thermal imaging cameras were also being used to locate the flames, he said.

“Till now, more than 60 breathing apparatus have been used. Eight fire-fighting jets are in operation,” he added.