Mumbai returnee tests positive for Covid-19 in Jagitial

By | Published: 2:46 pm

Jagitial: A 50-year-old person of Gullakota of Velgatur mandal was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The person, who migrated to Mumbai in the search of employment, returned to his village on May 10. Besides the person, swab samples of six others were also collected for medical examination. Though others got negative results, he tested positive for virus on Tuesday. District administration shifted him to Gandhi hospital.

