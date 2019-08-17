Mumbai to host prestigious World Youth Chess C’ship

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Mumbai: Indias latest chess sensation and the worlds second youngest Grand Master Praggnanandhaa R. will be the star attraction at the prestigious World Youth Chess Championship to be held in Mumbai in October.

The 14-year-old king of the chequered board from Chennai will lead a star-studded field, including six world champions in various age-groups, in the mega tournament from October 1 to 13.

On the girls’ side, Nagpur’s Divya Deshmukh will spearhead India’s challenge. The world’s best talent will be seen in three age-groups for boys and girls: U-14, U-16 and U-18.

“This is a great honour for India,” said Parinay Fuke, Chairman of the organising committee and Maharashtra Minister of State for PWD, Forest and Tribal Development.

“We are expecting at least six world champions in different age-groups, making it one of the biggest chess tournaments held in India,” he added.

Led by chess powerhouses Russia, USA, France, Italy and Azerbaijan, over 400 young players will be seen in action at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai.

India have traditionally excelled at the youth level, bagging several gold, silver and bronze medals since it was introduced in 2004.

“We have produced many young stars over the years. Our aim is to encourage more enthusiasts as well as young aspirants to take up the sport, and aspire to take part in such world events,” Fuke said.

