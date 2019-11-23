Municipal accountant in ACB net in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Boduppal municipality senior accountant and an outsourcing employee were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday afternoon on charges of bribe.

Pulipali Rajender Reddy allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 through Asif, the outsourcing staffer, in his office from the complainant, G Venkatesh Goud, a civil contractor, for processing pending bills. The ACB officials recovered the money from Asif and the chemical test proved positive. Reddy accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh directly on November 16 and Rs 19,500 through Asif on November 19.

Officials produced Reddy and Asif before the special court for ACB after which they were remanded in judicial custody.

