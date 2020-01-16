Municipal Act and TS-bPass after Municipal polls: KTR

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: The State government is set to implement the TS-bPass, the TS Building Approval and self certification system after the municipal elections or certainly during the year 2020 to make approval of building plans more transparent and time bound just like the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TSiPASS).

“The biggest challenge as Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister is effective implementation of Telangana Municipal Act,” IT, Industries and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said on Thursday.

Speaking to select media persons here, he said that unlike any other State in India, the TS-bPass will allow a citizen to construct a house through self certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards. “If the extent of land is more, then the town planning officer concerned is bound to approve the plan within 21 days, failing which the plan will be deemed to have been approved. The officer concerned must come back to the applicant within seven days to avoid action,” he said.

“During a pilot project under GHMC limits, we found that the citizens faced problems securing loans from financial institutions as they needed a certificate of approval for the plan. Hence, we decided that an online certificate be issued which will have signatures of the Municipal Commissioner and the Town Planning officer,” he added. The Minister, however, pointed out that the new law also envisages heavy penalties if the freedom of self attestation was misused in case of deviations.

“The citizen violating the given approval will have to face immediate demolition of his house without notice. When we repose faith in people, the citizens must utilise the system wisely,” Rama Rao said, adding that the government can levy a heavy penalty if the citizen submits under assessed estimates to the tune of 25 times the actual estimated value.

The Municipal Act also envisages unified service rules that facilitates transfer of employees of the Municipal Administration department to any other municipalities. “This will cut down complacency in some. If someone is really good at his job, he can try to implement those ideas in other municipalities too,” he said.

The Minister warned that a government employee may face even dismissal under the new act if he or she resorts to corruption. As per the new Act, 10 per cent of the budget will have to be earmarked for green action plan. “Every ULB should have a nursery, a green plan and a green budget. The new law clearly describes the job charts. The Act says that a chairperson or mayor can be removed if they fail to work to the expectations of the people. No other Municipal Act in the country has this aspect,” he said.

