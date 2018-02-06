Municipal bonds to raise Rs 1,000 crores says KTR

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:54 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will shortly issue bonds to raise revenue for executing different works under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday tweeted that with an AA credit rating, GHMC was now leading with novel means of resource mobilisation. “Municipal bonds to be issued to raise Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure improvements in Hyderabad,” KTR tweeted.

“GHMC will be a torchbearer for all corporations across the country trying to do the same,” he added.

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, participating in a preliminary investors’ conference at Mumbai on Monday later, said SBI Capital had been identified as the funds arranger for taking up the exercise.

All efforts were being made to issue the bonds in a week or 10 days. Initially, Rs 200 crore would be sought and in a phased manner the rest of the money would be generated through issue of bonds. All these funds would be exclusively utilised for taking up different SRDP works, he said.

To issue bonds, the municipal corporation needs to have credit ratings issued by two agencies. Already, CARE rating agency gave GHMC ‘AA’ rating and another agency India Rating also gave GHMC ‘AA’ Stable rating. These were given after considering different parameters, including assets, revenue generation capacity, and goodwill etc.

It is learned that among 94 municipalities and corporations across the country, only 10 corporations have bagged the ‘AA’ rating. Among the top 10, GHMC stands fifth, which indicates the financial status of municipal corporation.

Though, GHMC can raise funds easily and faster through term loans, the municipal corporation is preferring issue of bonds considering different options. Unlike, the conventional term loans, which have shorter moratorium period, issue of bonds come with longer moratorium period of about 20 years.

For term loans, government has to guarantee the loan, which many governments prefer to avoid, since the municipal corporation, in some cases, may have to pledge its assets as collateral property.

SRDP is being taken up at an outlay of Rs 23,000 crore to address traffic issues by constructing flyovers at 54 junctions, elevated corridor/ skyways of 111 km, major corridor development covering 166 km, major road development covering 348 km.