Municipal Elections, referendum on CAA-NPR-NRC: Asaduddin Owaisi

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi called upon voters to defeat BJP candidates in the Municipal elections to tell the nation that the implementation CAA-NPR-NRC won’t be allowed in Telangana.

Addressing a election rally in Kamareddy on Saturday, Asaduddin asked the voters to consider the Municipal elections as a referendum on CAA and other draconian laws thrust upon Muslims and other weaker sections of the society by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I urge every voter opposing CAA to go to the polling booth on January 22, remember the face of Modi and use all energy you have to cast your vote on Majlis symbol. By grace of God no BJP candidate should win in the entire Telangana State,” Owaisi said.

He said the election results must be an eye opener for BJP government at the Centre which had been trying make a multi-cultural country into a country of only one single religion.

He alleged that Uttar Pradesh police shot dead 25 Muslims boys during the anti-CAA agitation and many of the injured were not even provided medical aid. “The doctors were threatened not to treat Muslims, and police were told not to take complaints from the minority community, this is what is in store if you vote for BJP,” Owaisi said and added that Modi was following a Nazi agenda.

Meanwhile, coming heavily on Congress that has been calling Majlis as proxy for BJP, helping it by splitting Muslim votes, the Hyderabad MP said Majlis was not ready to piggyback Congress any more.

“In 2009, we didn’t contest in Kamareddy, not in 2014 or in 2019 . Despite of it Congress lost elections miserably. Then where is the question of MIM helping BJP to win elections. I wish that at least now Congress sits back and studies why it is failing,” Owaisi said. He said the then AICC chief Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi where MIM didn’t contest and won in Kerala’s Wayanad where majority population were Muslims.

He said Congress should stop considering it as the only champion of minorities in the country. “Have they taken contract for all minorities. I remember vividly how Congress gave ticket to the accused in my brother Akbaruddin Owaisi’s murder attempt case,” he said. He questioned the secular tag of Congress that had alliance with Shiv Sena, considered to be a communal political out fit in Maharashtra.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter