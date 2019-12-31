Municipal Elections: TSEC releases draft electoral rolls

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Nearly 53.37 lakh voters will be able to utilise their franchise during the polling for 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the State on January 22. Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) released the draft list of photo identity electoral rolls and will publish the final list on January 4 after disposing all objections and suggestions.

The electoral rolls were prepared as per the voters’ list prepared for General Elections 2019. Officials are anticipating addition of two lakh voters following submission of objections and suggestions to be accepted till January 2.

Speaking to mediapersons at his chambers in Masab Tank on Monday, State Election Commissioner (SEC) V Nagi Reddy said the municipal election schedule was released after obtaining all permissions from the State government as mandated in the new Municipal Act. He said the Commission would rectify any shortfalls with regard to voters’ list, finalisation of reservations to wards and other posts, polling centres list and other issues raised by the political parties.

“Besides making the voters’ list available in all wards, we also incorporated it on the Commission’s website for convenience of voters and also political parties. People whose names are missing from the electoral rolls can approach the Electoral Registration Officer and submit their applications using Form 6, 7 or 8 till January 6. The same will be examined before being allowed to vote,” he said.

Nagi Reddy reiterated that the Commission functions autonomously and will be ready to hold polls on January 7 by completing preparation of voters’ list, reservations and polling stations. Nominations will be accepted from January 8 onwards. He urged voters to utilise the Commission’s website or T-Poll app to download their voter slips. Contestant can also submit their nominations using T-Poll app and any shortfalls in documents will be informed to the contestant by the returning officer concerned.

Stating that about 35,000-40,000 government employees will be on election duty, the State Election Commissioner urged them to utilise their vote by polling postal ballot. They can download postal ballot from the Commission’s website and submit it to the returning officer at the place of their deputation which will be forwarded to the respective municipalities or municipal corporations. Earlier, Nagi Reddy chaired a meeting with the election observers and wanted them to observe the entire electoral process without giving scope for any lapses.

Municipal Administration director TK Sridevi told mediapersons that reservations will be finalised on January 5 as per 2019 voters list for BCs and as per 2011 Census for SCs and STs. As per new Act, 50 per cent reservation for women also will be announced on January 5 as per schedule. She felt that BCs are likely to get a better opportunity due to their increased presence in urban areas. Though the elections are being held for 130 Urban Local Bodies, the officials have decided to finalise reservations for all 141 ULBs comprising over 1.35 crore voters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter