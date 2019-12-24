Municipal polls: BJP to go alone

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Welcoming elections for the Municipal elections, BJP state unit chief Dr K Laxman sought conduction of fair and free elections by the State Election Commission. He says that the BJP will contest alone in all the municipalities and is ready and the cadre fully geared up to face the elections.

In statement issued here on Monday, the State president said that his party would highlight the neglect meted out on municipalities by the TRS government during the past five years. BJP will tell people how development took a back stage during the TRS rule he said. “Other than what the centre has granted the state government hasn’t done anything for the Municipalities. In many places there are no funds to pay even salaries,” he pointed out.

He alleged that the state neglected implementation of several central schemes for housing. The state also neglected the health sector and attributed the recent spurt in viral fevers in the state to the failure of the government to initiate preventive measures. “The shape of the roads in Municipalities is also in bad shape. People are seething with anger against the government,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the people will vote for party candidates as it is the only party in the state that has the strength to face TRS.

