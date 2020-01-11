Municipal polls: Large number of people file nominations on last day in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Adilabad: Nominations to the posts of councilors in 11 municipalities swelled on the third and final day for filing nominations in Adilabad.

The candidates from various political parties made a beeline to their local municipalities from 10 am. They were accompanied by family members. Scrutiny of nominations will be carried out on Saturday. Candidates can withdraw their papers on Jan 13.

According to information provided by authorities of municipalities, Nirmal civic body registered a total of 299 nominations for 42 wards. As many as 273 nominations were submitted from 25 wards of newly created Naspur urban local body. Meanwhile, another new civic body Luxettipet saw 173 nominations for 15 wards.

District Collector D Divya instructed authorities concerned to hold elections in a fair and free manner. She convened a meeting with presiding and assistant presiding officers in Adilabad. She said 183 polling stations were going to be formed for conducting polls in 49 wards of the municipality. She added CCTV cameras would be installed for ensuring transparency and for preventing wrongdoings.

Election Observer of Mancherial Dr Gopi visited Mancherial municipality and spoke about nomination process with Commissioner G Swaroopa Rani. He told the authorities to take steps for smooth conduct of polls. He instructed them to ensure that every elector exercise their franchise in the elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .