Municipal polls: Over 950 candidates to try their luck in erstwhile Warangal

Warangal: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of municipal polls in the nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in erstwhile Warangal district. Over 950 candidates are in the fray for the 200 wards across these nine ULBs. The polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.

In Bhupalpally municipality, a total of 30 wards, except one which was decided unanimous in favour of ruling TRS party, would be going for polling. As many as 72 polling stations have been set up in the municipality. Videography, webcasting or CCTV cameras have been set up in the polling stations where 360 polling staff will discharge their duties. Bhupalpally District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu distributed polling material to the polling staff at BR Ambedkar hall in the town on Tuesday.

In Mahabubabad, 35 wards are going for polls. While a total of 228 candidates are in the fray, total number of voters are 57,828 in the ULB while one ward member was elected unopposed. A total of 80 polling stations were set up in the municipality limits where 600 polling staff were deployed for poll duty. A total of 200 police men have been deployed for the security for the poll day.

In Parkal municipality, the ruling party cornered 11 wards unanimously of the total 22 wards thus leading in the elections before the polling.

In Donarkal municipality, one was unanimous and rest 14 wards are going to polls. At Maripeda, one was unanimous and remaining 14 wards are going to vote while in Thorrur municipality, two were elected unanimous and the election is for 13 wards.

In Narsampet municipality, all 24 wards are going for election while 40,099 voters in 30 wards in Jangaon municipality are set for polling at 60 polling stations. In Wardhannapet, 12 wards will be voting where the ruling TRS party is fighting with the Congress and BJP here.

