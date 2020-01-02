Municipal polls: TPCC appoints coordinators

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: The TPCC has declared names of 32 district-wise coordinators for municipal elections. The DCC presidents were directed to arrange district party meetings in all district headquarters and the coordinators will have to organize these meetings on 4 January the meetings are mandatory, a statement issued by TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Monday said.

The elections committee that would finalize recommendations for issuing B Forms for the municipal ward and chair person will include MLA or contested candidate, DCC president, MP, Ex MP or contested candidate, Ex MLA or Ex MLC from that particular Assembly segment.

The committee thus formed will recommend one or maximum of two names for each municipal ward and municipal chairperson post for issue of B Form. The TPCC also appointed party General Secretary Azmatullah Hussaini , Coordinator Warangal Rural as Manifesto committee member for the Municipal elections and Kondeti Mallaiah as secretary TPCC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter