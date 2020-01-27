Municipal polls: TRS creates record in erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Adilabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party bagged chairperson posts of 10 municipalities out of the total 11 civic bodies in erstwhile Adilabad, creating a record of sorts. It held its sway over the region, which was once a stronghold of the Congress and TDP.

Election to the posts was held during special meeting held in the municipalities on Monday. The TRS captured posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson belonging to Adilabad, Kagaznagar, Mancherial, Naspur, Luxettipet, Kyathanpalli, Chennur, Bellampalli, Nirmal, Khanapur and Nirmal municipalities during the elections to the positions on indirect basis. AIMIM could win the two posts of Bhainsa municipality for the fourth time.

Clinches key posts

The ruling party secured the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts of Adilabad, Kagaznagar, Mancherial and Bellampalli civic bodies for the second time in a row. It clinched the key posts of newly created Chennur, Kyathanpalli, Luxettipet, Naspur and Khanapur municipalities. It could win the post of Nirmal urban local body which was captured by BSP in the previous elections.

BSP merged with TRS in 2014. The TRS managed to bag the post of chairperson of Khanapur municipality with local MLA using her vote as ex officio member when the party needed it. The Congress, having won 5 wards, failed to capture the post in spite of support from BJP. Only five councillors attended swearing in ceremony.

The chairperson and vice-chairpersons were unanimously elected by the councillors of TRS. There were no rebels during the process of election. Councillors of the party proposed candidature of the chairpersons and vice-chairperson suggested by the high command of the party. Their counterparts supported the proposals. The officials formally declared names of the chairperson and vice chairperson and administered oath to them.

Festive mood

A festive mood prevailed on the streets of the municipalities, following rallies and colourful celebrations of cadres of TRS. Activists of the pink party burst crackers and distributed sweets to mark the occasion. They carried the chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors in processions while dancing to drum beats.

Newly elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons thanked electors for electing them and expressed gratitude for giving them an opportunity to serve the public. They promised to address major civic problems such as drinking water, poor sanitation and lay internal roads. They promised to develop the municipalities with the help of cooperation from authorities and sought constructive criticism from Opposition parties.

