Municipal polls: TRS does clean sweep in Khammam

Khammam: The TRS cadres and leaders in erstwhile Khammam organised jubilant celebrations as the party has registered a clean sweep victory in municipal polls by winning all the five municipalities.

The party was all set to win chairman and vice-chairman posts of Sathupalli, Madhira, Wyra, Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities. In Sathupalli the TRS claimed all 23 wards to win the municipality.

In Wyra the TRS claimed the municipality by winning 15 wards of the total 20 wards while Congress won two wards, independents 2 and CPM-1. In Madhira of the total 22 wards, the TRS won in 13 wards, Congress 4, TDP 3, CPM and independents won one ward each.

The TRS claimed Kothagudem municipality by winning 25 wards of the total 36 wards while CPI candidates won in eights wards, Congress 1 and independents 2. In Yellandu the TRS candidates won in 19 wards of the total 24 wards, while independents won in three wards, CPIML(ND) and CPI won one ward each.

Public blessed Minister KTR: Puvvada

Responding to the election results Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that the results were a referendum to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s good governance and the party has proved its might yet again.

In an interaction with the press here on Saturday he also noted that public supported the work done by TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao and blessed him by voting in favour of the TRS.

Ajay Kumar felt that the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the TRS government have ensured the party victory. The voters have rejected the opposition parties and national parties like Congress and BJP

were nowhere in the contest.

Both the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister Rama Rao have made great efforts to develop the municipalities by allotting huge funds in the past six years period. “I express my gratitude to the voters in erstwhile Khammam for giving us this overwhelming victory” he said.

