Municipal polls: TRS sweeps erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi made a clean sweep of all municipalities in the erstwhile Karimnagar district in urban local bodies (ULBs) results announced on Saturday.

Except Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, TRS captured 14 municipalities without any difficulty. Ruling party faced tuff competition from the opposition Congress party in Dharmapuri wherein TRS defeated opposition with one seat difference. While TRS got eight wards, Congress secured seven.

Also read Rebels fail to show impact in Karimnagar

Barring Dharmapuri and Ramagundam corporation, TRS is far ahead than that of main opposition parties. The results of 2018 assembly elections were repeated in urban local bodies polls. Except Manthani, TRS party won all eleven MLA seats in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Beside developmental and welfare schemes, Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project helped the ruling party to sweep civic body polls in Karimnagar. Almost all areas of the district got the benefit of Kaleshwaram project.

In Ramagundam, TRS failed to get full majority due to various reasons. Though it requires 25 corporators to capture the corporation, it managed to won 19. While congress got eleven, BJP six corporators. Ten All India Forawrd Block (AIFB) and four independent candidates are also elected.

Though Congress has some hold in the corporation limits, forward block and independents damaged the winning prospects of the ruling party.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter