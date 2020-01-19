Municipal polls will echo Huzurnagar by-poll results: G Jagdish Reddy

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that the results of by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency would reflect in the elections of all municipalities in the State. Jagdish Reddy was participating in a road show in Nereducharla as part of election campaign. Addressing the public gathering, Jagdish Reddy said that voting TRS to power in the 2014 elections had completely changed the face of Telangana.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ensured that Telangana was the number one State in welfare schemes and development programmes in the country. “Vote has power to change the fate of the people. Hence you should vote for TRS candidates since the party is committed to welfare and development of people,” he said. He also asked the people to introspect themselves whether Kaleshwaram project would be possible, if its was other than the Chandrasekhar Rao government. The people should vote by thinking twice as it would decide their future, he added.

Stating that living conditions of the people was improved significantly in Telangana in the last six years, he said that people of all sections were leading happy life in the State due to the welfare schemes taken up by the TRS government. He also listed out the welfare schemes taken up by the State government for the benefit of farmers, women and caste based professionals.

He said that the opposition parties have lack of candidates to contest in municipal elections in the State. The mood of the voters was clear that they were going to give a unanimous victory to TRS. The party will win chairman posts of all the municipalities in the State in this elections, he said. Huzurnagar MLA Shanpudi Saidi Reddy and the TRS leaders were also present.

