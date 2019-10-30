Municipal regional director tours Mancherial

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Mancherial: Municipal department’s Regional director, Warangal, Shahid Masood requested the public to extend their cooperation in eradicating plastic in the town and making the civic body a plastic-free by January 2020. He convened a review meeting with commissioners of Mancherial, Mandamarri, Kyathanapalli, Luxettipet, Chennur, Naspur and Bellampalli municipalities here on Wednesday.

Addressing the commissioners, Masood told the heads of administration of the urban local bodies to take steps to curb the usage of the plastic which causes harm to environment by creating awareness among various stake holders. He sought the people’s help in abolishing the plastic carry bags, glasses and other material in day-to-day life.

Commissioners Swarupa Rani, Thrayambakeshwar, G Venkata Narayana, K Bapu, Rajalingam, Radhakishan, Mancherial municipality’s manager Venkateshwar Rao, Sanitary Inspector Srinivas Rao and other staffers were present.

