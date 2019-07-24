Municipalities Act only for good of TRS, says BJP

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Wednesday continued attacking the State Government over Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 calling the issue of an ordinance by the Government to enforce the Act “a politically motivated decision designed to help ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti.”

According to K Krishna Sagar Rao, BJP’s chief spokesperson in Telangana, the State Government “did not learn any lessons” from the Governor sending the Bill back with suggestions for changes in the Act. “The BJP strongly opposes issuing of the ordinance and urges Governor ESL Narasimhan not be a party to an undemocratic act by the State,” he said.

He said ordinances are issued only when the Government is not in a position, or faces difficult circumstances that preclude a State Legislature session. “Such adverse conditions do not exist in Telangana now,” he said.

He also questioned how the Government could issue an ordinance without holding a meeting of the State Cabinet. “The Bill must be revised and rewritten and passed afresh by the Legislature. The BJP is also displeased at senior officials of the government who allowed such actions by the Government,” he said.