Murals enliven city walls in Warangal

Warangal Urban: Walls in Warangal city have suddenly come alive with beautiful mural paintings, thanks to the efforts of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities, particularly Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, who is interested in art.

Most people would not go anywhere near water tanks located near Warangal Urban collectorate, Subedari, in the past, but now many people are seen taking selfies and photographs by standing near the murals painted on the walls near water tanks.

Speaking to ‘Telanagana Today’, Assistant Engineer (AE) Hari Doddipati said he had got the paintings done on the walls with messages to make people aware of social issues.

“Conservation of water, planting trees, and shunning the use of plastic are some of the themes of the paintings. One artist named Nirajan has painted the murals at the water tank. We have spent around Rs one lakh on the paintings,” he said.

Many people are seen taking selfies with the painting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao handing over a flower pot as the background. Pamela Satpathy appreciated Hari Doddipati for his idea to turn the walls into canvas for the murals at the water tank locality. Meanwhile, members of the Ekashila Arts Association, Kinnera Arts, and Raju Arts have filled the walls of the city with attractive and thought-provoking murals.

