Murder cases down, Owaisi tweets police data

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on social media platform Twitter posted police data that indicated a steady decline in cases of murders and chain snatchings in the old city. Owaisi who tweeted the image on Sunday also took a dig at pessimists and asked them to thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, DGP, Telangana State, M Mahender Reddy and the people of old city for the sharp fall in these cases.

“This is South Zone Old City law and order record. I hope janedharu party and pessimists will take note and would thank @TelanganaCMO @TelanganaDGP and proud people of South Zone. We need to ensure no offence of heinous crime takes place for people to live with dignity,” he tweeted.

The crime data tweeted by Owaisi indicates a clear and steady decline in incidents of murder and chain snatching. The number of murders reported in 2014 was 35 which came down to 12 in 2017. Similarly, instances of chain snatchings reported in 2014 were 45 which fell down to just two cases in 2017. Both the crimes were zero in 2018.