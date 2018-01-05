Murder suspect tries to end life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Fearing arrest, a murder suspect attempted suicide by slitting his wrist and neck at Lalapet area in Lalaguda here on Thursday morning.

Initially, the locals suspected a usual reason for the suicide bid. However, they later learnt that he was one of the suspects in the murder case of K Nagaraju, 35, a carpenter from Karmanghat, reported at Choutuppal under Rachakonda police limits on last December 31.

The youngster identified as Naresh, 25, a private employee from Lalapet, attempted suicide around 8:30 am in a secluded place. He was rushed to the Gandhi Hospital.

“While shifting to the hospital, he said he along with a group had murdered a man identified as Nagaraju with the help of latter’s wife and others,” police said.

Initially, the police thought the murder case was booked at Humayun Nagar, Madhapur and other police stations, but after following links, it was later learnt that case was already booked at Choutuppal.

The Lalaguda police handed over Naresh to the Choutuppal police.

According to the Choutuppal police, Nagaraju’s body was found with a head injury. A murder case was booked.

They suspect an extra-marital affair of Nagaraju’s wife led to his murder. Police have taken into custody four persons in connection with the murder, including Naresh.