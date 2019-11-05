Murdered tahsildar’s driver too succumbs to injuries

Hyderabad: Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s driver Gurunatham alias Gurunath died while undergoing treatment at the Apollo DRDO in Kanchanbagh here on Tuesday morning.

Sources said Gurunatham who suffered 80 per cent burns had been critical since yesterday. His body didn’t respond to treatment even though the doctors tried their best to save his life.

He was declared dead by the doctors around 11 am.

Gurunatham was injured while attempting to rescue Vijaya Reddy, the MRO who was set ablaze in her office chamber at Abdullapurmet on Monday afternoon.