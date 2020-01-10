Murders, economic offences dip in Telangana

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Murders, crimes against the women and economic offences registered a dip in Telangana in 2018, according to the ‘Crime in India 2018’ report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As many as 786 murders occurred in the State in 2018 compared to 805 in 2017 and 1,046 in 2016. In Hyderabad too, the number of murders declined — 81 in 2018 as against 64 in 2017 and 86 in 2016. Family dispute, petty quarrel, illicit relationship, enmity and love affair were the main motives behind the murders in the city. A majority of the victims were aged between 30-45 and 45-60 years.

Cases related to crimes against women reduced — 16,027 cases were registered in 2018 in the State as against 17,521 in 2017 and 15,374 in 2016. But, in Hyderabad, these incidents went up in 2018 with 2,332 cases as against 2,272 in 2017 and 2,419 cases in 2016.

There were 17 cases of dowry death, followed by 28 of abetment of suicide and three of acid attack. As many as 134 kidnap and abduction of women cases were reported in 2018 while 89 rape cases were registered in the city. Cases related to crime against senior citizens registered a downward graph with 1,062 cases in 2018 in Telangana, while there were 1,308 in 2017 and 1,382 in 2016. But, Hyderabad saw 29 cases as against 14 in 2017 and 40 in 2016.

Similarly, economic offences came down with 10,390 cases in 2018 as against 10,840 in 2017 and 9,282 in 2016. The declining trend was also registered in the city with over 1,788 cases in 2018 from 2,037 in 2017 and 2,239 cases in 2016.

There was a slight decline in cybercrimes too in Telangana, while kidnap and crimes against children increased in 2018, according to the NCRB report.

