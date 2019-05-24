Musa eliminated: Restrictions imposed in Kashmir

By | Published: 10:12 am

Srinagar: Hours after Kashmir’s most wanted militant commander Zakir Musa, who headed the Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Gazwatul Hind, was killed, nocturnal protests broke out in parts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian forcing authorities on Friday to impose restrictions in parts of the valley.

After the body of the slain militant was handed over to his family for the final rights, all educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir were shut down. Mobile Internet services were snapped across the valley to maintain law and order.

Even speed of fixed landline broadband connections were reduced to prevent uploading of inflammatory posts and pictures. Heavy deployments have been made in capital city Srinagar, south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam districts among other areas.