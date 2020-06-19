Muscles’ Raju, an artful dodger in cricket

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: In the 80s, a pencil-thin cricketer was weaving magic with his left-arm spin in junior level cricket. Impressed by his ability to take wickets, late Mumtaz Hussain, then said: “Watch out for this boy. He will play for the country.’’

True to his prophecy, SL Venkatapathy Raju became the first left-arm spinner from Hyderabad to play for India from the land of off-spinners. But interestingly, when Raju first began, he was a medium pacer, but the body physique did not allow him to continue and so he tried off-spinners.

But destiny proved otherwise. HPS Ramanthapur’s PET teacher Anjaneyulu spotted Raju’s throws from the deep by his left hand. “I had a peculiar habit of batting and bowling right-handed but threw left-handed. My sir observed this and asked me to switch to left-arm spin.’’

Raju took up the challenge earnestly. “In hindsight, it was a good decision as Hyderabad had plenty of off-spinners,’’ joked Raju. The road was cleared and he first represented Hyderabad in under-15 and he began to catch the attention as a ‘tapa’ bowler. “Tapa means bowling to a spot. I developed this skill.’’

He was 16 years old and Raju had already represented Hyderabad in under-19 and under-22 tournaments. By 17, he made his Ranji Trophy debut against Andhra in 1985-86 season. “I think it was an advantage to be a left-arm spinner as I could get a break in first class cricket very early in my career. I think the stints in HPS, All Saints School did help me in building my career.’’

Raju had a tantalising loop and deceived the batsman with the spin and turn. He used the ‘armer’ as a stock ball. In one particular Ranji match against Bombay at Gymkhana, Raju troubled an established batsman like Dilip Vengsarkar. It forced noted cricket columnist late Rajan Bala to describe Raju as an artful dodger. “The Hyderabad team had some outstanding cricketers. It was a great learning experience as they taught me to play the hard way.’’

The left-arm spinner said one of the best things to happen early in his career was to play for MCC where ML Jaisimha was a big influence. “Keep things simple,” was his advice.

Raju was in the junior Indian teams and even played in the Youth World Cup in Australia. A good stint in Duleep Trophy and Raju was soon to make his Test debut against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1990. For the first few matches, he played in New Zealand, England and Australia before playing his first Test in India at Chandigarh against Sri Lanka. He straightaway returned with 6 for 12 in 17.5 overs.

Late Ajit Wadekar’s spin policy at home saw Raju bowling with Anil Kumble in tandem. “Anil was always a fierce competitor. We had a very good chemistry.’’ The Hyderabad left-arm spinner said his best phase of career was bowling with Kumble at India level and with Kanwaljit Singh at first class cricket. “Kanwaljit mesmerised the batsmen with his subtle variations.’’

Having the honour to play for two World Cups, Raju cherishes few good memories like the dismissal of Rashid Latif of Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup match in Bangalore. But his best deliveries were seen in Melbourne where he beat the likes of Dean Jones and Mark Waugh with flight, spin and turn in triangular one-day series. His last Test wicket was against Mark (lbw) in the famous 2001 VVS Laxman at Eden Gardens with an armer. On being called ‘Muscles’, Raju had the habit of making friends from childhood and it continued in cricket too.

“Once Brian McMillan came to South Africa said, “Oh full of muscles”. That nickname stayed.

Raju concluded there was an advantage of having a captain from his own State. “Mohammad Azharuddin trusted me of my abilities.’’ It was not the case with Sourav Ganguly, who had poor impressions against left-arm spinners even though Raju dismissed Brian Lara four times. “I do have regrets not taking 100 wickets. I was in and out of the team. I was stuck with 93 wickets from 28 Tests,’’ said the 50-year-old. He retired from first class cricket in 2004.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .