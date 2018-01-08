Mushaira to promote Urdu language in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: To promote Urdu language among the youth of the city, a ‘Sanjeeda Mushaira’ will be held on January 9 at Urdu Maskan hall in Khilwat.

About 15 Urdu poets, all residents of the city, are scheduled to recite their works to an expected audience of 150 enthusiasts. Urdu Academy director SA Shukoor and former director Noor Ul Haq will be the dignitaries on the dais.

Among the poets invited are Dr Farooq Shakil, Dr Muhsin Jalganvi and Moid Javed.

Mushaira refers to a gathering of Urdu poets typically done at evening and in the form of a contest. Mushairas can be ‘mazaiah’ (humorous) or ‘sanjeeda’ (serious). The upcoming event shall be for serious poetry, the organisers said.

“We will be recording the event and uploading videos on YouTube. The videos shall then be circulated on social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp. The idea is to target the youth, since there is a growing interest among the youth in the Urdu language as can be seen on social media,” said Wahed Nizamabadi, organiser and poet, who will also be reciting his work at the Mushairah.

With the government of Telangana recognising Urdu as the second official language of the State, there is renewed enthusiasm among lovers of the language. Another fillip for the Persian-influenced Hindustani language came in the form of a Sahitya Akademi Award for city-based writer Professor Mohammed Baig Ehsas, former head of Department of Urdu at University of Hyderabad.

“It is not that the youth are not interested in the Urdu language. Although the numbers are dwindling, the interest in the language is clearly alive. The problem is grave paucity of ‘ustaads’, mentors who are willing to guide the next generation. For this reason, we are trying to gather several of the senior literary figures at the event, so that the interested youth can get some direction,” said Nizamabadi.