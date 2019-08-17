Mushroom soup for a soulful Sunday

Most of us would like to chill indoors with a savoury and easy-to-make dish on a Sunday. Well, the answer for a quick delicacy for all-time hunger pangs are soups which are yummy to consume, and easy to digest.
The magic of this dish is you can add vegetable stock along with any non-veg items like shrimps, fish, chicken, eggs all goes well with soup. One can even have homemade soups along with bread cuts but the regular tomato and vegetables soups are way too boring.
To help you fulfil your quest for soup in an unusual way, is this recipe for a Chinese soup. If you enjoy Chinese food, simply boil the noodles and add it with soups to enjoy. Just grab some help in cutting the vegetables and one can assure you, it will never go out of taste.
Ingredients
- Onions
- Butter
- Garlic cloves (peeled)
- Cream
- Vegetable stocks ( carrots, leak, spring onion, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower)
- Black pepper
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander for garnishing
- Mushrooms
Method
- Take 2 tbsp butter and spread it nicely all over the wok or pan.
- Add mushroom and salt to taste, shallow fry mushrooms till it becomes golden in colour.
- Once colour changes, add chopped onions and fry it till it becomes golden brown; then, add finely chopped garlic and stir-fry both together.
- Now, add the vegetable stock to it (choose the preferable vegetables out of vegetable stock, boil and blend it).
- Cook vegetable stock along with the previous ingredients for 30 minutes.
- Now, add 1/2 a cup cream to it for the flavour. Stir it nicely.
- If you enjoy non-veg items in your soup, use shredded chicken, boiled shrimp or fish for the same.
- Soup is ready to serve, just add chopped coriander to garnish the soup.