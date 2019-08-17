Mushroom soup for a soulful Sunday

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Most of us would like to chill indoors with a savoury and easy-to-make dish on a Sunday. Well, the answer for a quick delicacy for all-time hunger pangs are soups which are yummy to consume, and easy to digest.

The magic of this dish is you can add vegetable stock along with any non-veg items like shrimps, fish, chicken, eggs all goes well with soup. One can even have homemade soups along with bread cuts but the regular tomato and vegetables soups are way too boring.

To help you fulfil your quest for soup in an unusual way, is this recipe for a Chinese soup. If you enjoy Chinese food, simply boil the noodles and add it with soups to enjoy. Just grab some help in cutting the vegetables and one can assure you, it will never go out of taste.

Ingredients

Onions

Butter

Garlic cloves (peeled)

Cream

Vegetable stocks ( carrots, leak, spring onion, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower)

Black pepper

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnishing

Mushrooms

Method