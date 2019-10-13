Musi gate fixed, permanent solution soon: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 7:13 pm 7:24 pm

Nalgonda: Engineers finally managed to fix a stop log gate in the place of a damaged regulatory gate of the Musi project on Sunday.

Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy was at the project supervising the work which began on Saturday evening. The initial plan was to replace the damaged gate with the one brought from Kalyani dam in Andhra Pradesh, but its size did not match that of Musi’s gates, which are 40-ft wide and 15-ft tall. Following this, officials had a new one (eight logs of 40×2 ft) fabricated at a factory in Hyderabad.

Regulatory gate No 5 of the Musi project was damaged on October 5 and the water level in the project came down from 644.8 feet to 615.5 feet.

Jagadish Reddy told reporters that permanent measures would be taken up to avoid recurrence of such incidents. He said the farmers of the ayacut need not worry as measures would be taken up to maintain water level at the project.

