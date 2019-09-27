Musi River Front Walk in Hyderabad to commemorate 1908 floods

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Members of civil society groups, architects and school students will take part in the Musi River Front Walk and a photo exhibition being organised by the Forum for Better Hyderabad on Friday to commemorate the 1908 Musi floods.

The participants along with the students will assemble at City College and walk along the river southern bed and reach Salar Jung Museum. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar will be the chief guest for the event.

Officials from other civic bodies will also attend. On Saturday, a memorial meet is also organized under the savior tamarind tree at Afzul Park in Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The tree saved the lives of 150 people during the 1908 Musi floods.

The family members of those, who survived from the floods by climbing on the tree, and presently residing at Begum Bazaar, Siddiam Bazaar and Charminar among other areas, will take part in the meet.

“We will discuss as how the city has sustained during the floods in 1908 in the meeting,” Forum president M. Veda Kumar said. “We will also discuss about the drainage facility that was developed during the tenure of seventh Nizam in Hyderabad,” he said adding the Forum has been organizing the event for the last 11 years.

