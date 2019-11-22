Musi water to be released from Dec 15

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Suryapet: Water would be released to the left and right canals of the Musi project from December 15 to provide irrigation to its ayacut for Yasangi.

When Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was examining the canal at Tekumatla, a few farmers requested him to release water for the second crop. They also appreciated the State government for its immediate response and fixing stop-log gates after one of the project’s regulatory gate was washed away recently.

Responding to their request, Jagadish Reddy instructed the officials to take measures for the release of water for the second crop. He said the release was advanced by three days on the request of the farmers as water would be let out on December 18 every year. He said 50 irrigation tanks were already filled with the Musi water and that it would improve the groundwater table in villages.

