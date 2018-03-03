Music album to create awareness on traffic rules in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: To create more awareness on drunk-driving, use of mobile phones when behind the wheel and other traffic rules, the City Traffic Police released an album of six tracks.

The songs, according to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinvas Rao, were composed with the help of the Department of Language and Culture of Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi.

He said the department chose the entertainment field as one of the resources for its traffic awareness programmes because of its ability to create a larger impact on people. “The songs were tuned with an aim to provide information on the affects and consequences of traffic violations, especially when it comes to drunk-driving,” he said.

The tracks will be played at major junctions and other public places, he added. Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police V Ravinder, Deputy Commissioners of Police AV Ranganath and LS Chowhan and other officials were present during the launch of the album in the city on Friday.