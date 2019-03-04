Music and Cultural Club launched

By | Published: 12:38 am 5:07 pm

Hyderabad: Students of University College of Engineering (UCE), Osmania University (OU) have launched ‘EMC2’, a new Music and Cultural Club on the college campus.

Speaking at the launch, Prof P. Laxminarayna, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, OU lauded the efforts of students in starting the club. He said such clubs will increase the effective learning amongst students as music will relieve them from academic stress.

Dr Vidyasagar said that under AICTE Model Curriculum, OUCE will introduce a new elective in Music soon.

Dr. V Uma Maheshwar, Faculty Mentor, EMC2 and Placement Officer, UCE said the college will soon launch a music band which will participate in various national and international level inter college events.

Prof M Kumar, Principal, UCE congratulated students for launching the club.

RAAGA 2019, an intra-college singing competition was held on the occasion. About 45 Students participated in the Indian and Western singing categories. In the Indian category, M Akhila of first year ECE, MV Sudhanshu of third year Mechanical engineering and Adil of second year Mechanical engineering were adjudged winners. In case of western category, Sreekhara Vibhas of second year ECE, Krishna Hasitha of first year Mechanical and Sanjana of second year civil engineering got first, second and third prizes.