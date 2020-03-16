Music composer NS Prasu confident of ‘Amrutharamam’

By | Published: 12:09 am 9:43 pm

Emerging music director NS Prasu is confident of striking a chord with audiences with his craft in upcoming love thriller Amrutharamam. Starring Amitha Ranganath and Ram Mittakanti in the lead roles, the movie is scheduled to hit screens in the first week of April.

“It is a story based on real incidents. Music was rendered to elevate each and every scene in the movie. For this, we had planned a live orchestra in Chennai. Everything has come out pretty well. It took me 30 days to give background score and sound mixing. The movie was entirely shot in Australia sometime last winter for 85 days,” says Prasu who had earlier rendered music for Telugu film Manasa, Ooha Chitram, a Tamil film Ravana Desam, later Manchu Manoj’s Okkadu Migiladu in 2017.

Having started his career as a reporter in Telugu dailies way back in 1994, Prasu worked for a couple of leading news organisations before trying his luck in the movie industry.

“I used to write and compose songs on my own in school. But, later I started my career as a journalist in Eenadu, then Andhra Jyothi and later NTV. I had learnt playing flute. It was in 2002, I had decided to become a music director. I composed a devotional album Saranam of Lord Ayyappa Swamy. The journey started that way. After composing for my first film Manasa, I worked composed background score for only a few film projects,” he says.

Prasu is confident that Amrutharamam would give much needed break in Telugu cinema. “The music work was done after the editing was over. Music should be in sync with visuals. Only then, the product would appear good and please audiences in the theatres,” he adds.

Prasu, who is also a singer, doesn’t want to sing songs under his own composition. He has one upcoming Telugu film Seethannapet Gate and a Bollywood project which in talks.

