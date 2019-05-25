Music for every mood

By | Published: 9:31 pm 9:44 pm

The online music streaming scenario has drastically changed in the Indian market. No longer limited to apps like Gaana, Wynk and Saavan, Indian smartphone users have access to streaming applications which pose a tough competition to premium music applications like Apple Music.

In March this year, Spotify and YouTube Music were launched in India. While the Swedish app Spotify is an audio streaming platform for music, podcasts from record labels and media companies, YouTube Music provides a tailored interface for streaming music, allowing its users to look through songs and music videos on YouTube based on genres, playlists, and recommendations.

As these apps are still new, here are some features by the applications for a better personalised experience.

Display & features

Spotify’s green and black display style with legible title and album font makes it look presentable and user-friendly. According to its global user base, the Indian version does not vary significantly. Available on mobile and desktop, Spotify lets users seamlessly switch between the two. It, however, does not stream on smart speakers like Google Home or Amazon Echo.

However, private streaming and car view are pluses.

YouTube Music, albeit similar to Spotify, has a black-and-red themed design, in-sync with the global version. The music and video catalogues offer reasonable space between covers. Its smart toggle switch streams music in audio or video format. However, one has to pay for its premium version to play music in the background.

Library & mixes

With Spotify, loads of genre-based new music and podcasts are recommended, whilst also including the user’s location. City-centric playlists comprising music from all corners of the country have been created and updated on a weekly basis.

YouTube Music, on the other hand, has an ocean of songs, considering content. Through its mix tape playlist, YouTube Music guarantees that it provides near-perfect recommendations with access to Google data.

YouTube Music lists out your music history while the Machine Learning is entrusted with giving better music options. YouTube Music also outplays Spotify when it comes to local content. It lets users play audio files on the phone and browse through music from wide-ranging languages.

Plans & pricing

On Spotify, a free trial of three months, only works with the premium plan billed at Rs 119. Their student plan costs 50 per cent less. The annual plan comes a tad bit expensive at Rs 1,189. Similarly, the one day, seven-day, one-month and three-month plans cost around Rs 13, Rs 39, Rs 129 and Rs 329 respectively.

But, with YouTube Music, the basic plan is priced at Rs 99 per month, which includes a family sharing plan that supports up to 6 people for Rs 149, but, unfortunately, that isn’t available yet. Adding to this, YouTube Music can be used on trial for one month only.

Audio & Sound Quality

While Spotify can stream up 320kbps, YouTube Music can play at a bit rate of up to 256kbps. Nevertheless, to enjoy the maximum quality, a user has to be a premium subscriber.

Apart from this, YouTube Music is a better option for the data conscious as its data saver mode tunes down to 48kbps. Spotify, at its lowest, can stream at 96kbps.

If one wants quality, Spotify is ideal. But, if data is a constraint, YouTube Music should be picked.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Spotify

Crossfades tracks up to 12 seconds

Share music to other apps

Play on local devices like TV, computer or speaker, connected over same WiFi network

Download audio tracks

Sync playlist across devices

Multi-device log-in support

Phone’s equaliser settings to adjust audio output

YouTube Music

Integration with YouTube to play video-based songs

Double tap to seek 10 seconds

Option to switch between video or music only

Phone’s equaliser settings to adjust audio output

Google subtitle support

History option

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.