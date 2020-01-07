Music is miracle for Nakash Aziz

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 8:36 pm

He stole our hearts with the evergreen masti song Saree ke fall sa from R.. Rajkumar. And then, he went on to sing many peppy numbers in Bollywood. Singer Nakash Aziz is scaling new heights in his ‘slow motion’ style. His charisma enthrals the audience and makes them become his ‘jabra fan’. He tells Hyderabad Today in an interview that a cup of tea before recording is all that he needs.

When asked to explain music in one word he said, “Music is miracle for me. It enriches and lifts up the soul. It is only because of music that I could work with great talents of the century.”

Nakash has worked with artistes like AR Rahman, Vishal, Shekhar, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, among others.

The Cutiepie singer is known for his energetic voice. But, how does he manage to give his best when he has gloomy days? To this, he replies, “I never let my worries enter the recording studio with me. The moment I enter the studio, I experience an unbelievable drive and in that moment all I want is to give my best.”

The multilingual singer has given voice to songs in seven languages. His Telugu tracks Taubaa taubaa haey taubaa and Dochaestaa dhina dhina taa received an overwhelming response. When asked to pick his favourite song, he said, “You don’t choose who you like more — mother or father. Right? Similarly, all songs are special and close to my heart.”

His band ‘Final Call’ is planning to release their next song around the singer’s birthday in February. The band also consists of Rahul Tiwari on the keyboard, Arbaz Khan on guitar, Vinit Arora on drums, Prakash Sunar on bass, Jayesh Kathak on percussion and Omkar Dhumal with woodwinds.

“I have also worked on some upcoming short films and recorded some songs for film festivals,” said Nakash who sang the Tamil song Dumm Dumm for Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar.

