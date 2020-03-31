Music is the shorthand of emotion for Abhay Jodhpurkar

By | Published: 7:20 pm 6:25 pm

The young talented singer Abhay Jodhpurkar is making a mark in every film industry as he feels music has no language limits and has sung in more than five languages so far. Sharing how his journey into the film industry was by luck, Abhay said it’s his passion which gave him special identity.

Abhay has learnt Qawwali for two years and got the opportunity to sing in AR Rahman’s Sufi albums. He also learnt Hindustani classical music for three years at Alaap Music Academy, Chennai, from Kuldeep Sagar. His music journey started when he got into AR Rahman’s school KM Music Conservatory. He started singing in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, as well as Hindi.

Abhay hails from Indore and has been in Chennai for eight years. “Hindi is a comfortable language to sing, but I can talk and sing comfortably in Tamil as well. I got so attached to Chennai as it gave me the best opportunity. I came here to pursue BTech but my friends forced me to join music class. I joined in AR Rahman’s institute and learned Qawwali for two years which gave me a chance to sing in Rahman’s sufi albums. Rahman sir spotted my talent; he is my guru who guided me in the right way and I’m glad I got an opportunity to sing with him,” shares the singer.

Abhay says that south India always welcomes him and gives better opportunities to prove himself. “People here are kind and encourage talent. I had no clue that I would be singing Patchani Thota. I thought that after I sing, someone else would do the main track. But, it wasn’t so. That’s one of my memorable moments in life,” he shares. He has created a “fresh take” of the Hindi song Aadatein in Tamil for the multi-season music IP “Doublemint Freshtake”.

His recent music video of the Tamil song titled Kanmani was also a hit. Abhay loves to experiment with music and give the best out of it. His upcoming project 99 songs has Abhay singing a song in the film, which has music by AR Rahman. Abhay is gearing up to release his upcoming private album related to love. “It’s a love song which would definitely entertain people, and Hyderabad is always sweet to welcome us for concerts,” concludes the young singer.

