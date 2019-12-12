Music of the heart

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Prepare to listen to some truly inspiring gospel music in the concert ‘From Earth to Heart – French baroque and Eastern traditional songs’ by Asian University for Women Choir, with French ensemble, Son Ar Mein Consort. It is being organised by Alliance Française Hyderabad at St John’s Church, East Marredpally, on December 17.

Asian University for Women Choir has been working from December 2017 in partnership with Alliance Française Chittagong for a musical project under the direction of Dr Selvam Thorez and Ethan Goldbach. It reunites around 40 young women from 14 South-Asian, South-East and Middle-East countries from five religions.

The project is to help young women develop their cultural, vocal knowledge and improve their self-confidence. It includes weekly trainings, courses and classes in vocal abilities, musical theory and history, body mapping, etc, given by French professional musicians.

Ancient and deep French music and Eastern songs from different countries of the singers of the Choir will create a fascinating echo, where we will find notably the Cambodian song The river man, the Nagaland song Love of God, the famous Arabic music Give me the flute, a Bengali Tagore song, and more, on the play list.

Son Ar Mein Consort, the accompanying French baroque group includes the famous soprano soloist Claire Lefilliâtre, violin player Camille Aubret, viola player, Martin Bauer, luth player, Jean Luc Thamby, and percussionist Keyvan Chemirani.

The concert will be held in St. John’s Church, Secunderabad, a heritage Tuscan architecture building, built in 1818. This 19th-century structure also features elegant architecture and a large 108-years-old pipe organ which is 16-feet tall with 19 huge pipes in the front, and 758 pipes in the entire instrument in the rear.

The concert will begin at 7 pm and will be for a duration of 1 hour 10 minutes.

More details can be accessed from https://hyderabad.afindia.org/events/concert-auw-choir-french-ensemble-son-ar-mein-consort-dec-17/

