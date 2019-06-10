Musical brigades and party charades

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Noizzy Box’s Retro XS

Noizzy Box’s Retro XS vintage classic portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect gift for the elderly. Its compact size makes it easy for your parents to take it along wherever they travel and listen to music on the go. An attractive combination of traditional design with modern, it is priced at Rs 1,499, and comes equipped with a built-in bluetooth that will let you stream music from mobile devices or tablets.

Saregama Carvaan

For the love of Kishore Kumar classics, RD Burman’s pulsating hits to the soulful Sufi tracks, Saregama Carvaan’s portable digital audio player with built-in stereo speakers comes with 5000 classic, evergreen Hindi songs. Along with the option to tune into FM, Carvaan doubles up as a home radio as well, at just Rs 5,790.

Acoosta Bluetooth Speaker

Sing your heart out with Acoosta Bluetooth Speaker which has a built-in music and karaoke mic. Simply plug in to karaoke versions of your favourite songs and enjoy singing along to those melodies. Priced at Rs 8,999, this multi-artiste portable music system has something for everyone and every mood with the most iconic hits from over 1,000 diverse artistes.

Step ahead with Metro

Metro Shoes recently launched its curated collection for festivities, offering a range of stunning styles and designs for your parties and gatherings. Released in decorative colours set off by festive inspired elements of shine, the shoes range will be perfect for all times merry. The styles are classic, trendy and full of glitter for men too!

Trim it with Happily Unmarried

Happily Unmarried has launched beard trimmers under the brand name Ustraa. Ustraa beard trimmers come in two variants, Ustraa Chrome and Ustraa Black. Both run on Lithium ion battery, are Titanium-coated, have T-Shape blades that cover 15 per cent more trimming area, it also has four precision trim settings that can go as low as 0-4mm. The products have a two-year warranty and Ustraa Chrome is priced at Rs 2,499 and Ustraa Black at Rs 1,899.